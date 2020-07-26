Arunachal: Truckers found positive for Covid-19 at checkgate will be send to CCC Lekhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa- The government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided that ” the truckers who found positive for Covid 19 during an antigen test conducted at check gates will be send in the Covid Care Centre (CCC) at Lekhi”.

Earlier few of the positive cases were sent to CCC in Assam, which was opposed by the traders and people of Assam. They held protests and blocked the road here on Saturday evening and Sunday demanding that truckers who found positive for Covid-19 at Banderdewa checkgate should be straightway taken to CCC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Following the state government deputed Additional District Magistrate to hold a meeting with the Assam counterpart to work out a solution.

A meeting was held today at Banderdewa wherein the Circle officer from Banderdewa Laxmi Dodum and Circle officer from Bihupuria Bonni Sadab, Dy, SP North Lakhimpur, OC Bihupuria and Banderewa OC which was witness by ADM Talo Potom. They also listen to the public leaders of the area and assured to take care of all such issue if arise in future.

Watch Video

“The matter has been resolved with intervention of officials of both the states. Henceforth all the truckers testing positive for Covid 19 will be admitted at Lekhi CCC,” informed ADM Talo Potom.

All issue has been resolved, all system for the truckers has already been laid down and it will be followed. Potom added.