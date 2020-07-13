Arunachal: TRIHMS to start with all routine service from Tuesday

Itanagar- The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) will resume its services from July 14. Said its Director Dr. Moji Jini in a press release.

Dr. Jini inform that TRIHMS will resume all routine services including Out door patient department (OPD), Labor room, and Emergency services and few other services for the patient.

All services were temporarily suspended due to health workers within TRIHMS campus becoming COVID positive a few days back. Active contact tracing and testing of all health workers have been completed and those found positive have been kept in designated places. He said.

Necessary sanitization of the whole hospital has also been completed and is ready. Dr. Jini added.

He further appeal all the patient and attendants coming to hospital to maintain all SoP including compulsory facemask and social distancing.