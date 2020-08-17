Arunachal: TRIHMS is being developed for long term- Dr Moji

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The Tomo Riba Institute of health and medical science (TRIHMS) is being developed with a long term plan to make it a 750 bedded hospital. Talking to the press here on Monday, the director TRIHMS Dr Moji Jini informed that once the block 2 building is ready the hospital will have 750 bed capacities.

“At present 350 beds are ready with the present available infrastructure. When work on block 2 building is completed, we will have 750 beds with 30 ICU beds, 12 operation theatres and a separate trauma and emergency facilities,” said Dr Jini.

At present the TRIHMS has intensive care unit (ICU), neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), Operation Theatre, etc.

“TRIHMS is only 3 year old but we have worked hard to improve the facilities so that our people don’t have to take pain of going outside the state for treatment. I must credit the state government for the support,” said Dr Jini. He said the TRIHMS is buying equipment with the long term plan.

“Equipment should be bought to cater to the needs of next 20 years. Our CT scan machine which we bought last year is one of the best. Most of the equipment that we are buying are of high end keeping the future in mind,” informed Dr Jini.

He appealed to the state government to buy the best quality MRI machine. “Even though it may cost a bit more but we should go for the best one. We have not been able to start a PG Radiology course this year due to the non availability of MRI machines,” added Dr Jini.

He cited manpower as an issue concerning the TRIHMS. “Many professors and experts are joining TRIHMS but still there is a need for more quality and experienced people.

We are happy to know that through the national health mission (NHM) the TRIHMS will get 50 new nurses by the end of the month,” said Dr Jini. However he added that the laboratory section of the hospital needs more equipment and investments.

“In future if everything goes as per the plan, TRIHMS will emerge as one of the best hospitals in NE region. For that we need constant support of the people and government,” Dr Jini said.