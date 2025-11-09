Arunachal: Trigonometry NGO Holds 4th Convention in W. Kameng

ITANAGAR- Youth-driven NGO Trigonometry concluded its 4th annual convention on Friday after a three-day community service initiative across West Kameng district, reiterating its commitment to grassroots action under the theme “Footprints of Responsibility.”

Held from November 6 to 8, the convention focused on educational support, environmental conservation, and community engagement through hands-on programmes in rural schools and villages. Representatives from West Kameng led the activities, joined by volunteers from across the state.

The event commenced at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Subu, Thrizino, where Trigonometry members undertook multiple initiatives. These included a plantation drive, creation of wildlife conservation wall art in partnership with the Wildlife Trust of India, and donation of a 1,000-litre Sintex tank and steel storage rack to address basic infrastructure needs.

“Our approach is community-first. Real change happens when we work with people, not just for them,” said Tobom Dai, Chairman of Trigonometry, calling attention to the organisation’s self-funded model and its emphasis on practical contributions to local development.

Volunteers engaged with students through interactive sessions, while meetings with teachers, village elders, and School Management Committee members helped identify community challenges and opportunities. The team later convened at Chug Valley in Dirang for its General Body Meeting, reviewing annual activities and setting priorities for upcoming projects.

The final leg of the convention took the team to Nyedo Choiling Gonpa in Zimthung, Dirang, where they distributed winter clothing to students, addressing seasonal needs in the high-altitude region. Interactions with monks and panchayat members focused on welfare collaborations and the role of traditional institutions in community development.

The concluding visit to NSCBAV Shergaon marked one of the convention’s most significant engagements. Here, volunteers met with members of Garung Thuk, a prominent youth-led NGO credited with transforming Shergaon into one of India’s acclaimed eco-tourism villages. Established in 2014, Garung Thuk has built a reputation for its work in conservation, education, and cultural preservation—including the establishment of a 50,000-book community library, interpretation centres, and annual nature camps in the Eagle’s Nest Wildlife Sanctuary.

Garung Thuk Chairman Ledo Thungon and Deputy Chairman Dorjee K. Thungon welcomed the Trigonometry team, sharing insights into community mobilisation, ecotourism, and sustainable development. Trigonometry members explored the village library and interacted with students, exchanging experiences on youth leadership and grassroots initiatives.

Addressing volunteers and community members at Shergaon, Dai said, “Garung Thuk has shown how a community-driven model can preserve culture while promoting development. These are the kinds of practices we want to learn from and adapt elsewhere in Arunachal.”

Members of both organisations said the interactions strengthened their shared commitment to youth-led community service and long-term grassroots impact.

Dai concluded by noting that Trigonometry is building a statewide network of motivated young people. “This convention has reinforced that when youth take responsibility, meaningful change becomes achievable,” he said.