Arunachal: Training Programme on Natural Farming and Quality Seed Production under TSP and AICRP-QSP Project held at Basar

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar recently organized a three-day training program from 29th-31st January, 2024, titled “Natural Farming and Quality Seed Production” aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of Tribal Farmers in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh. Held at the ICAR Research Farm in Gori, Leparada, the event received generous sponsorship from TSP and the ICAR-QSP Project.

Fifty enthusiastic farmer trainees from Tirbin Farmers Association and SHGs from Nyigam and Gori Villages, Basar, Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh actively participated in the program. Dr. Doni Jini, the esteemed Senior Scientist and Head (i/c) of ICAR, Basar, graced the occasion, providing comprehensive insights into the principles and benefits of natural farming and the significance of quality seed production in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Distinguished scientists such as Dr. Ampee Tasung (Soil Science), Dr. Thejangulie Angami (Fruits), Dr. Raghuveer Singh (Plant Pathology), Dr. Joken Bam (Vety. Parasitology), and Dr. R.A. Alone (Scientist, Agroforestry) delivered technical briefings on various topics including jeeveamrit, pineapple cultivation, mushroom cultivation, and identification of multipurpose trees. Additionally, technical and young professionals such as Dr. Gerik Bagra, Bhoben Pait, Dr. Rajesh Khan, Mikar Nyodu and Marter Chiram shared valuable insights on topics like daragon fruit cultivation, jeevamrit application, post-monsoon jhum cultivation, vermicomposting, and traditional ethno-medicines.

The program also featured a lecture and field demonstration on quality seed production of field crops by Dr. Rita Nongthombam, ACTO, KVK, and Dr. Ampee Tasung, Scientist, ICAR. A field visit provided farmers with hands-on demonstrations of jeevamrit preparation, nursery bed preparation, cattle feed preparation, and vermicompost preparation at the ICAR Research Farm, Gori, enhancing their practical understanding of natural farming practices.

As part of the training program, farmers received inputs including 50 nos. of hand weeders, watering cans, micronutrients, and summer vegetable seeds. They were also presented with participation certificates from the scientists of ICAR, Basar.

Feedback from the farmers was overwhelmingly positive, expressing satisfaction with the informative and inspiring sessions conducted by the scientists from ICAR, Basar. This event underscores the commitment of the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region to empower local farmers and promote agricultural growth in the region.