Arunachal: Training program on Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation held at Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- ( West Kameng district ) Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh, with the support of World Land Trust and David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation conducted a training program on “Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation” at the Conference Hall Circuit house in Bhalukpong, West Kameng district.

Hosted from 18th-19th December 2024, the training saw active participation from 36 frontline staff from five ranges of Khellong Forest Division. The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance the capacity of forest personnel to effectively manage human-wildlife conflicts, particularly involving elephants and big cats.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Chief guest, Mr Aduk Paron, DFO Khellong, in the presence of Mr Arbin Pangin, Extra Addl. Commissioner Bhalukpong.

The sessions were delivered by experienced trainers from WTI—Mr. Rudra Prasanna Mahapatra, Manager & Head Training Cell, and Mr. Prosenjit Sheel Project Head of Sundarban Tiger Project.

The participants received training on essential aspects of human-wildlife conflict and its mitigation strategies, including the levels and types of conflict, causes and drivers, mitigation measures (preventive, reactive, pre-emptive), stakeholder analysis, and principles of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. Additionally, field gear was distributed to the participants.

Mr. Rudra Prasanna Mahapatra, Manager & Head Training Cell, said, “To address any conflict, we must first understand the conflict and the factors that drive it. Not all human-animal interactions are conflicts. Participants learned about conflict types, triggers, and stakeholder identification through interactive activities.”

“This type of training must be extended to other parts of Arunachal Pradesh to provide frontline staff and primary stakeholders with greater technical knowledge and expertise, helping to minimise human-wildlife conflicts,” said Mr. Aduk Paron, DFO, Khellong Forest Division, Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Panjit Basumatary, Manager & Head, WTI said, “I hope this workshop aims to build the capacity of forest staff to handle conflict situations more efficiently in the future. We are grateful to the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Arunachal Pradesh, World Land Trust and David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation for their invaluable support in facilitating this training program.”