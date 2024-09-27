Arunachal: Training on “Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop held at Basar

BASAR- The ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Basar recently organized a three-day training program from 25th to 27th September, 2024 titled “Organic Quality Seed Production of Rice and Maize Crop in Mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh”.

Thirty six enthusiastic farmer trainees from Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh, actively participated in the program.

The aim of the program was to promote and optimize production of organic quality seed production of Rice and Maize in tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Held at the ICAR Research Farm in Gori, Leparada.

The farmers were taken for a field visit for hands-on demonstrations of nursery bed preparation, cattle feed preparation, mushroom bag preparation, beej and jeev amrit preparation and vermicompost production at the ICAR Research Farm, Gori, enhancing their practical understanding of organic production.

As part of the training program, farmers were also presented with various inputs such as seeds, vermicompost, organic insecticides and micronutrient fertilizer from ICAR, Basar.

The farmers provided overwhelmingly positive feedback, expressing satisfaction with the informative and inspiring sessions conducted by the scientists from ICAR, Basar.

This event highlights the commitment of the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region to empower local farmers and promote agricultural growth in the region.

Dr. V. K Mishra, Director, ICAR RC NEH Region Umiam, Meghalaya, graced the occasion where he encouraged organic seed production in hill areas. Dr. H Kalita, Head, ICAR RC NEH Region, Nagaland Centre and Dr. L. Wanchuk, Head, ICAR RC NEH Region Basar, Arunachal Pradesh Centre and Mr. Gauranga Ghosh, CFAO, ICAR Umiam provided comprehensive insights into the principles and benefits of organic quality seed in the mid hills of Arunachal Pradesh.

Distinguished scientists such as Dr. Ampee Tasung (Scientist, Soil Science), Dr. Thejangulie Angami (Scientist, Fruit Science), Dr. Doni Jini (Sr.Scientist, VEE), Dr. Raghuveer Singh (Sr. Scientist, Plant Pathology), Dr. R.A. Alone (Scientist, Agroforestry), Ms. Ashwini Suryawanshi (Scientist, Land & Water Mgt), Joken Bam (Sr. Scientist, Vety. Parasitology) and Dr. Rita Nongthombam (ACTO, KVK) delivered technical briefings on various topics, including organic production of quality seed, importance of quality seed for enhancement of seed production among tribal areas.

Additionally, technical and young professionals such as Mr. Kaushik Bhagawati, Mr. Bhoben Pait, Mr. Navajyoti Das, Mikar Nyodu, Nyamo Dirchi, Lachi Drema, Karge Basar and Dr. Valenta Khanjam shared valuable insights on topics like climate-smart agriculture, organic manure production and traditional ethno-medicines.