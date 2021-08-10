Arunachal- Training on Covid-19 Paediatric clinical management held at Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- A one day district level training on Covid-19 Paediatric clinical management for all the Medical Officers and health workers and ANMOL Application training for all the ANMs,GNMs,and HWOs was conducted today in the conference hall of KDS District Hospital Tawang.

Speaking in its inaugural session DMO Dr.Wangdi Lama, said that as per expert opinion the waves of COVID-19 pandemic may go on for a long time, and the only way to check it, is to get vaccinated and follow the covid appropriate behaviour, we have to do more IEC activities and bring awareness among our villagers to break the chain, otherwise the gravity of this pandemic can be very disastrous in third wave for our children, but at the same time there are opinions that the third wave may not hamper much, in any situation it is better to get prepared and he further requested all to be attentive in the training .

Later Dr.Surat Nabam,Junior Specialist, Paediatric Department, KDS district Hospital Tawang gave training on paediatric and Neonatal Covid-19 disease management, followed by training on ANMOL application for ANMs,GNMs and HWOs, which started with distribution of Tab to all the facilities for online reporting of all health delivery system. The training on ANMOL was imparted by DRCHO Dr.Rinchin Neema and DDM J.Riba.

Earlier Dr.Lobsang Tsetim,President, Indian Medical Association(IMA) Arunachal Pradesh addressed the frontline heroes and handed over the commendation certificate through DMO to Dr.Sangey Thinlay,DSO(IDSP) Tawang by IMA for his outstanding altruistic services during this Covid pandemic. The commendation certificate was declared on 1st July 2021 on the occasion of Doctor’s Day.