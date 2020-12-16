Arunachal:  Training of Oyster Mushroom Cultivation at Old Lorging Village in Siang District

Pasighat: The One day training programme for needy Progressive Farmers from Old Lorging village of Siang District on “Oyster Mushroom Cultivation” Conducted by College of Horticulture and Forestry, CAU, Pasighat.

During the programme Dr RC Shakywar Principal Investigator of AICRP on Mushroom Project, shares his experience on farming and also the role of extension functionaries for technology transfer amongst farmer.

He also spoke on package of practice of oyster mushroom cultivation, nutritional and medicinal properties of mushroom and food habit in region as well as Arunachal Pradesh during COVID-19 pandemic.

All together forty five progressive farmers were participated. All the participants’ were are also the consumption pattern of mushroom in the district.

The training programme sponsored by ICAR- Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), India.