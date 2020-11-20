Arunachal: Training for Returning Officers for ensuing Panchayat Election held at Yupia

Yupia: One day training for Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for ensuing Panchayat Election’2020 under Papum Pare district held here at DC’s Conference Hall, Yupia today.

Chairing the training programme Deputy Commissioner-Cum-District Election Officer Pige Ligu called upon all ROs and AROs to pull up their shocks for the upcoming Panchayat poll in the district as per SEC notification.

He emphasised that all ROs and AROs should get themselves well acquainted with their duties and responsibilities and should read all guidelines and other related instructions of SEC carefully for smooth conduct of Panchayat Polls.

He enjoined upon all officers to abide by the model Code of Conducts (MCC) guidelines and also to ensure that it is implemented strictly. He further asked ROs and AROs to visit the Polling stations under their jurisdiction to assess the ground realities and to report back to the DEO immediately if there is any specific problem.

DC also stressed upon constituting a medical board and strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures and appropriate behaviour during election time.

Resource persons Takam Nicholas, EAC Sangdupota and J. Tiwari, Co-Ordinator, DDSE Office, Yupia gave presentation on the topics-Salient features of conduct of PR Election and Role and Responsibilities of Presiding Officers and Polling Officers respectively.

Practical training on how to handle Ballot Boxes was also demonstrated. Important election related matters and modalities for hassle free conduct of elections were also discussed. There are 102 Polling Stations of Zilla Parishad constituencies and Gram Panchayat constituencies under Papum Pare district.