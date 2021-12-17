Arunachal: Training for Beekeeper held at Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the valedictory function of weeklong training program under Pilot Initiative for Honey Cluster for Beekeeper of Namsai District of Arunachal Pradesh today. The weeklong training w.e.f. 13th to 17th December was jointly organised by Departments of Sericulture, Horticulture and Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by Namsai District Administration and National Bee Board, New Delhi.

Mein asked the trainees to adopt sense of responsibility and professionalism for successful implementation of the bee keeping. He appealed them to take it seriously and make Namsai District as the largest honey producing District. He also announced to award prize for the largest honey producing SHGs to develop a sense of competitiveness amongst them. He further assured his support for marketing of their produces through Farmer’s Producing Companies.

Citing large numbers of women participants, he said that Arunachal Govt is emphasising on women empowerment. He also said to emphasise on implementation part and added that ePragati meeting is being conducted every month at State Level to monitor the implementation of various schemes across the State. He also requested the District Administrations to adopt such monthly review meeting and to strictly monitor implementation of Central and State sponsored Govt Schemes.

Deputy Commissioner, R k Sharma, Assistant Director of Textile & Handicraft, J Rime and Resource Persons also spoke on the occasion.

Altogether 96 trainees from Namsai, Lekang and Chongkham SHGs participated in the weeklong training program. DCM also gave away certificates to the trainees .