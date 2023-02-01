Arunachal: Trainers Training Programme On “Scientific Cultivation and Post-Harvest Management of Tuber Crops” held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Multi technology Testing Centre and Vocational Training Centre (MTTC & VTC), COA, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh organized two days state level Trainers Training programme on 30th- 31st January 2023 at College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat.

In this 2 days training programme. Dr. Robindra Teron, Director NEIAFMR explained about various health benefitting effect of tuber crops consumption. He stressed on the diversity of tuber crops found in North Eastern Region and encouraged the trainees to do more research on these crops for nutritional and livelihood improvement of local farmers.

Prof. B.N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat discussed about tuber crops and their future scope. He also informed the participants about the research achievement of CAU, Imphal in developing a new variety U-Mangra-1 of cassava which has already been release for Manipur.

Chairman of the programme Dr. A. K. Tripahi, Dean COA, Pasighat had conducted a group discussion to list out the priority areas of research and extension on tuber crops.

Dr. Ng. Piloo, Co-PI, AICRP Tuber crops, CAU, Imphal emphasized on benefit of growing tuber crops and provided hands on training on processed product preparation like chips and sweet potato stuffed paratha.

In concluding remark Dr. A. K. Tripathi advised trainee officers to collect, conserve and share germplasms of different local tuber crops of North East region and to conduct trial of promising germplasm/landraces.

Officials from state Agriculture and Horticulture department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and Subject Matter Specialist of various Krishi Vigyan Kendra had attended the training.

Dr. Veluru Bhargav, organizing secretary welcomed the dignitaries and trainees.