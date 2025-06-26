Arunachal: Tragic Landslide in Bichom District Claims 2 Lives Amid Heavy Rains

BICHOM DISTRICT – A devastating landslide struck the remote stretch between Lada and Sachung in Bichom district late on June 24, 2025, claiming the lives of at least two individuals including one truck driver from Assam, as reported by local authorities.

The disaster, triggered by relentless heavy rainfall, has once again highlighted the vulnerability of Arunachal Pradesh’s hilly terrains during the monsoon season.

The landslide hit a residential area, causing panic among locals. Details about the victims and the full extent of damage remain limited due to the area’s inaccessibility and ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Both victims were promptly rescued by local authorities, but succumbed to their injuries before reaching medical assistance.

This incident has increased the monsoon-related death toll in northeastern India to 14, with various districts reporting fatalities due to landslides, floods, and other extreme weather events.

As Bichom and neighboring districts grapple with the monsoon’s wrath, authorities are working to restore connectivity and provide relief to affected communities. The recurring landslides underscore the urgent need for improved infrastructure and disaster preparedness in the region.