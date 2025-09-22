Arunachal: Tragic Death of Class 8 Student at KGBV Tani Hapa Sparks Outrage Over Negligence

SAGALEE- A 13-year-old Class 8 student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Tani Hapa, Sagalee, Papum Pare district, tragically passed away on Saturday, September 20, 2025, while being rushed to the hospital.

The incident has raised serious concerns about negligence and inadequate facilities at the residential school, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

According to reports, the student fell ill during the night, exhibiting symptoms of fever, vomiting, and a tingling sensation in her feet. Due to the absence of a school vehicle, hostel authorities delayed medical assistance, and the girl was eventually transported to the Sagalee Community Health Centre (CHC) on a scooter driven by the school’s chowkidar.

Doctors declared her brought dead upon arrival. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending an autopsy, with preliminary suspicions pointing to possible food poisoning.

The incident has taken a broader toll, as over 13 other students from the same hostel were admitted to the CHC with similar symptoms, raising alarms about potential contamination in the hostel’s food or water supply. Parents and local residents have expressed outrage, alleging negligence by the school administration.

Sagalee Police have detained two female hostel wardens for questioning following a complaint from the deceased student’s parents. A formal case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

A police officer of local police station highlighted the lack of transport facilities as a critical factor in the delay of medical care. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, and further tests are being conducted to identify the cause of the illness affecting the students.

The incident has sparked calls for stricter oversight of residential school facilities and improved healthcare access in rural areas.