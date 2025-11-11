Arunachal: Tragedy Strikes RKMS Aalo as Teacher Found Dead

AALO- A veteran teacher of the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Aalo, West Siang district, was found dead in his staff quarters on Monday afternoon, in an incident that has left the school community shaken and renewed discussion about mental health challenges in remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh. Police have registered an Unnatural Death case and initiated an investigation.

The deceased, 52-year-old Sukumar Chowdhury, was discovered in the washing shed adjacent to his residence—Staff Quarters No. 165—around 1:30 p.m. by his wife, Pallavi Chowdhury, who also teaches at RKMS. Their daughter, a Class X student at the school, was attending classes at the time.

According to police, Chowdhury was found hanging using a gamcha (cloth towel) tied to a wooden beam. Preliminary assessments revealed no immediate signs of foul play. “Based on the condition of the scene, the matter is being investigated as a suspected suicide,” officials from Aalo Police Station stated.

Also Read- Class XI Student Found Dead at Aalo School

Unnatural Death (UD) Case No. 16/25 has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, with Sub-Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh appointed as the investigating officer. Singh, alongside his team, conducted an inquest in the presence of Assistant Commissioner-cum-Executive Magistrate Jumkar Karbi.

Colleagues and neighbours told investigators that Chowdhury had been displaying signs of severe emotional distress in recent months. Several mentioned that he often expressed not “feeling good at all,” and had withdrawn socially. He was reportedly on extended medical leave and known to consume alcohol regularly.

Also Read- Miss Arunachal 2024 Seeks Justice for Brother’s Death

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Zonal General Hospital, Aalo, on November 11, under official supervision. Authorities noted that while no external injuries were found, the final cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy and forensic reports.

School staff described him as a quiet and committed educator who had served the institution for years. RKMS officials, while refraining from extensive comments pending the investigation, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured administrative support.

Also Read- Sainik School Student Found Dead, Ragging Suspected

Mental health advocates say the incident highlights the urgent need for accessible support systems in rural and semi-isolated regions. West Siang district, like many parts of Arunachal, faces limited access to counselling services, despite rising awareness of psychological well-being.

Local authorities and NGOs have urged community members to seek help when facing emotional distress. The investigation remains ongoing, and updates will be shared as further information becomes available.