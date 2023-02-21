ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: Traditional exhibition inaugurated at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration 2023

Last Updated: February 21, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Traditional exhibition inaugurated at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration 2023

TORU-  Traditional exhibition at Toru Golden Jubilee Nyokum Yullo celebration 2023 was opened by Techi Ratu  ( MD T.K. Engineering Consortium Pvt. Ltd) as Chief guest and Hina Camder Tok (ZPM Sangdupota Circle) as Guest of honour along with local MLA Nabam Tuki and many distinguished dignitaries were present.

Aims of this traditional exhibitions is to showcase the old age practices and also demonstrate the old age hunting practices and skills by dedicating young generations of Nyishi Community.

During the opening ceremony, Techi Ratu appealed youths of the society to avoid drugs menace for the healthy life and healthy society and also urged to maintain traditional values and languages which is now in diminishing state.

Related Articles

Hina Camder Tok in his Speech said that, Sagalee is a hotspot of good leaders. Mighty sagalee has produced numerous of eminent political figures in the state as a whole.

On 19 February Culture competition was inaugurated by Likha Maaj (CEO of Green Gold integrated Farm) as Chief Guest and Mrs Tarh Monika (General Secretary) APCC (I) along with other dignitaries.

Tags
Last Updated: February 21, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor, CM convey Eid greetings

Arunachal Governor, CM convey Eid greetings

Arunachal: World Heritage day celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: World Heritage day celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: Sangken, the water festival celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal: Sangken, the water festival celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal: Insurgency is not a solution to any problem- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Insurgency is not a solution to any problem- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Our culture, is our pride- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: Our culture, is our pride- Chowna Mein

Mopin Festival: Make Arunachal Pradesh a happy state- Pema Khandu

Mopin Festival: Make Arunachal Pradesh a happy state- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: we have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein

Arunachal: We have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

Arunachal Governor, CM extend Mopin Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM convey Losar Greetings

Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become economically self-reliant- Pema Khandu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button