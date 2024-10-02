Arunachal: Town Planning Director calls for community action to rejuvenate Yagamso River

ITANAGAR- Town Planning Director Likha Suraj today called for community action to clean up the Yagamso River, emphasizing that a cleaner river is essential for a greener and healthier Itanagar. His statement came following a massive cleanup that resulted in the removal of 6 tons of garbage from the Yagamso river at IG Park stretch.

The initiative was organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society (AMMS), with support from Itanagar Smart Development Corporation and in collaboration with Women Wing-All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union and Nyishi Students’ Union (NSURGU).

The cleanup drive was part of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project (YRRP), conceptualized by Director Likha Suraj. Inspired by Singapore’s successful river rejuvenation efforts, Suraj emphasized the importance of addressing pollution and its detrimental effects on our daily lives.

“We can learn a lot from Singapore’s experience in transforming polluted waterways into clean and vibrant ecosystems,” he said. “It’s a testament to the power of human ingenuity and collective action.”

Suraj also urged the public and youth to play a pivotal role in preserving the cleanliness of rivers and the environment. “Every individual has a responsibility to contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment,” he stated. “By working together, we can create a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Ponung Darang, President of the AAPSU Women Wing, echoed Suraj’s sentiments, highlighting the crucial role of youth in safeguarding the environment.

“Young people are the future, and it’s up to them to lead the charge in protecting our planet,” she said. “By taking action now, we can ensure that our children and grandchildren inherit a healthy and sustainable world.”

Several organizations, including the Arunachal Sociological Forum, Longding District Students’ Union, Mon Students’ Union-RGU, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, and students from North East Homeopathic Medical College, NERIST, and TRIHMS, participated in the cleanup in large numbers.