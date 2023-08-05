Arunachal: Tourism stakeholders meet held at Ziro

ZIRO- As Ziro valley gears up to roll out 10th edition of the famed Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) in September end heralding the beginning of tourist season at the Idyllic valley, a joint meeting of tourism related stakeholders of the valley comprising tour operators, homestay operators, tour guides, hoteliers, cab drivers and members of NGO Ngunu Ziro was convened at Golden Resort, Biiri here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing the meeting, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advocated for responsible and community based tourism at the valley. Nime said Ziro valley has come under the global radar for its high potential in the field of tourism and could become a tourism hub provided basic principles of responsible tourism are followed by all the stakeholders.

Watch Video-

Urging for community participation in tourism sector to benefit the local population and its economy, the DC said Ziro valley should replicate the success stories of Meghalaya and Tawang where tourism has become the mainstay of an economy propelled by community participation.

He urged the stakeholders to be skilled in their respective professions and to be hospitable to outside guests visiting the valley so that they leave back Ziro valley with fond memories and recommend others to visit the valley.

Pointing out the importance of cleanliness for a tourist place, the DC said cleanliness is our window to the outside world and appealed the participants to mobilize their members and participate at the cleanliness and garbage management drives organized by District Administration from time to time at the valley.

Watch Video

District Tourism Officer and organizer of the meet Dikchu Raji informed Ziro valley has 14 hotels and resorts with 48 registered homestays. He also informed 1.7 lakh domestic and 150 International tourists annually visit Ziro valley.

While informing Identity Cards would be issued to tour guides by the Department of Tourism, the DTO also said Department will also soon conduct training programme for the Tour Guides to train them in managing tourism activities at the valley in a holistic and calibrated approach. He further informed non-performing homestay operators would also be dealt seriously.

Watch Video

While speaking to this reporter, Founder and CEO of Himalayan Holidays, Bomdila and senior tour operator Tsering Wange said in due course of time Ziro valley is surely poised to be ranked No.1 in tourist inflow due to its many favorable conditions.

He attributed the conditions to the good TAH road from the state capital with less time taking, Ziro Festival of Music, discovery of the world famous Shiva Linga, picturesque Siikhe and Seeh Lakes, good hotels, resorts and homestays. I am sure Ziro valley is poised to overtake Tawang in tourist inflow sooner than later if the tourism Industry is well managed there, he remarked.

30 participants including tour operators, hoteliers, homestay operators, tour guides and cab drivers attended the meeting.