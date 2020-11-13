Arunachal Tourism organises orientation programme on homestay, hospitality

ITANAGAR: Maintaining all COVID protocol norms, Arunachal Tourism has today organized one day orientation programme on homestay, hospitality and post Covid protocol here at State Food Craft Institute (SFCI) near IG Park today. Around 20 participants from Papum Pare District attended the day long program.

In her inagaural address, Tourism Deputy Director (HRD) Bengia Manna Sonam asked the participants to make good use of the orientation program, adding that there is huge scope of tourism in Arunachal Pradesh particularly in Papum Pare.

She further stressed on giving quality services to the guests and also urged them focus mainly on hospitality, security and privacy for the tourists.

The deputy director has also requested them to maintain hygienic atmosphere and have basic requirements to open homestay .

Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association president John Panye has stressed for Community participation in making tourism successful in the state.

Informing that the state has lots of things to offer to the guests, he appealed all to conserve the rich flora and fauna of the state and preserve rich cultural heritage.

Senior Consultant SFCI S Kar while informing that tourism and hospitality industry has been affected very badly because of pandemic, appealed each and everyone to maintain proper SoPs and guidelines while operating the tourist and homestay.

He also urged everyone to keep, mask, sanitizer and hand gloves compulsorily in their premises.

TIO Duyir Y Buni highlighted about requirements of ILP for domestic tourist and PAP for foreighn tourist, while Yomjum Yonggam, MD Yonggam Tours & Travel gave overview on importance of Rural Tourism.

Yupia DTO Rigio Tabom and TIO Rechi Lugnya also spoke.