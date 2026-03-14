Arunachal: Tourism Dept Trains Homestay Owners

ITANAGAR- The Department of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh organised a two-day homestay training programme aimed at strengthening hospitality standards and supporting community-based tourism initiatives in the state.

The training programme was conducted on March 11 and 12 at the State Food Craft Institute and was attended by 59 registered homestay owners from different parts of the state.

According to officials, the programme was specially designed for homestay owners who had not previously received formal training in hospitality services. The sessions focused on equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills required to manage homestay facilities more professionally.

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During the two-day programme, participants received training in various aspects of hospitality management, including housekeeping practices, guest handling, food service, food safety and hygiene, and overall hospitality standards.

The sessions also covered etiquette and professional behaviour while interacting with guests, methods of promoting homestays through social media platforms, and strategies for handling international visitors.

Officials said the programme included both classroom-based learning and practical demonstrations, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience in hospitality practices.

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The initiative is part of the Tourism Department’s broader efforts to enhance service quality in the homestay sector, which plays an important role in promoting rural tourism and showcasing the cultural heritage of the state.

At the end of the programme, all 59 participants successfully completed the training and were awarded certificates during a brief valedictory session.

Certificates were distributed by Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director of Tourism, along with S. Kar, Principal of the State Food Craft Institute, and other officials.

Officials noted that such training initiatives aim to empower homestay owners with essential skills, improve the quality of services offered to visitors, and strengthen the tourism ecosystem in the state.