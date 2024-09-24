Arunachal: Tourism dept organises cleanliness drive at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG- In an inspiring effort to promote cleanliness and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region, the Department of Tourism, Tawang, along with local homestay operators, conducted a cleanliness drive at Tawang Monastery and its surrounding areas including the Drekhang Guest House Complex and the Buddha Park Tawang.

This initiative was carried out under the nationwide Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, aimed at fostering cleanliness and sanitation across the country.

The cleanliness drive saw enthusiastic participation from tourism department staff and homestay operators, all committed to making Tawang a cleaner and greener tourist destination.

The campaign covered areas in and around the historic Tawang Monastery, one of the largest and most significant Buddhist monasteries in India, as well as the serene Buddha Park, a key attraction for both tourists and locals alike.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The initiative not only highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness but also spread awareness about waste management and sustainable tourism practices among the local community and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangey Tsering in-charge DTO (Tourism) Tawang expressed gratitude to all the volunteers and participants.

“Tawang is a place of great cultural and religious importance, and maintaining its cleanliness is essential to preserve its beauty and heritage. We are proud to be part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan and encourage everyone to keep our surroundings clean,” the i/c DTO said.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

The drive concluded with a pledge from all participants to continue promoting cleanliness and hygiene in their everyday lives, setting an example for the local community and visitors alike.

This initiative marks yet another step toward making Tawang a model of sustainable and eco-friendly tourism in the region.

The Department of Tourism, along with local stakeholders, hopes to make such cleanliness drives a regular feature, ensuring that Tawang remains a pristine destination for future generations.