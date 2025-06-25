Arunachal Tourism Dept Holds Counselling for CM’s Paryatan Shiksha Yojana Candidates; 160 Shortlisted for Premier Institutes

ITANAGAR— The Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh organized a dedicated counselling program today for the shortlisted candidates under the Chief Minister’s Paryatan Shiksha Yojana (CMPSY)—a flagship education and skill development initiative aimed at promoting careers in tourism and hospitality.

The event served as a crucial orientation for students shortlisted for various professional tourism and hospitality courses across premier institutions including:

Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), Bhubaneshwar – BBA & MBA

Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Shillong & Guwahati – B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration

Food Craft Institute (FCI), Nagaon – Diploma in Food Production and allied fields

Out of 373 applications, 160 students were shortlisted for counselling against 60 available seats, marking a highly competitive selection process.

Also Read- ArSRLM Hosts Udyami Panjikaran Mela in Basar

Officials and academic representatives from IITTM, IHM Shillong, IHM Guwahati, FCI Nagaon, and SFCI Itanagar participated in the event, sharing insights about curriculum, career paths, and scholarship opportunities. The session also clarified application procedures and offered guidance on maximizing student benefits through the CMPSY scheme.

Also Read- Samvidhan Hatya Diwas Observed across Arunachal Pradesh

The Principal of State Food Craft Institute (SFCI), Itanagar, also briefed students on a range of short-term and modular courses available locally. These include training in:

Tourist Guide Services

Homestay Management

Rural Tourism Development

Tourist Police and Hospitality Behaviour

These programs are supported by the Ministry of Tourism and the State Tourism Department, aligning with Arunachal Pradesh’s broader strategy to create employment opportunities, develop local tourism infrastructure, and build skilled manpower in the hospitality sector.

The CMPSY initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering youth with education and employability in one of the fastest-growing sectors—Tourism.