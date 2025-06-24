Arunachal: Tourism Awareness Program Held at Nafra

NAFRA- In a significant move to promote tourism and sustainable development in the region, the Bichom District Administration, in collaboration with Himalayan Holidays, organized a Tourism Awareness Program at Nafra. The event saw enthusiastic participation from Panchayat leaders, SHG members, NGOs, homestay and hotel owners, taxi drivers, youth, and students.

The program was graced by Deputy Commissioner Bopai Puroik as the Chief Guest, who highlighted the transformative potential of tourism in the region, especially with the upcoming completion of the Frontier Highway. He urged all stakeholders to utilize the present time to undergo skill training in travel, tourism, and hospitality, assuring government support for future training initiatives.

As part of the event, the DC also felicitated Ms. Tsering Chomu Yanchadu from Khoina village and Mr. Maimu Dengjee Siongju from Nafra circle — the district’s first two tourism-trained youths.

The primary goal of the program was to raise awareness about sustainable and responsible tourism, emphasizing its social, economic, and environmental benefits. The event featured a keynote address by Brigadier Surendra Prasad, who spoke extensively about eco-tourism, cultural preservation, and responsible travel practices.

An inspiring highlight of the event was the motivational session by Padma Shri Dr. Anshu Jamsenpa, Guinness World Record-holding mountaineer, who encouraged the youth and women to explore adventure tourism as a promising livelihood option. Everester Nima Lama, serving as a resource person, conducted a live demonstration of adventure gear, stressing the importance of discipline and cleanliness in the tourism sector.

Mr. Tsering Wange, Founder & CEO of Himalayan Holidays and Chief Adviser to the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association, shared strategic insights on tourism development and discussed available support through government schemes.

ZPM Nichang Jangju appreciated the initiative and praised the contributions of all resource persons, while District Tourism Officer Ms. T.W. Thongdok extended the vote of thanks.

The event concluded with a strong collective commitment to make Bichom District a model destination for eco-friendly and community-driven tourism, marking a pivotal moment in the region’s tourism journey.