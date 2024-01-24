ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Tour Guide Training held ICR youth

The 3 days training programme will have several session along with one day Field visit for practical experience.

Last Updated: January 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Tour Guide Training held ICR youth

ITANAGAR-   The department of Tourism in collaborations with District Administration , ICR is organising 3 days Tour Guide Training programme with a special focus on Itanagar Capital Region Tourism  from  22nd Jan’2024 for ICR youth at SFCI, Itanagar to commemorate National Tourism Day-2024. The 3 days training programme will have several session along with one day Field visit for practical experience.

At the onset of the programme Ms. Rechi Lugnya, DTO incharge welcomed all participants and resource person of the day and highlighted the objective of the guide training programme.

The Training programme was inaugurated by  K.N Damo ,Director Tourism, In his inaugural address he encouraged all trainees to inculcate the spirit of Atithi Debo Bhava and take pride in Arunachal’s cultural and natural diversity.

He further emphasised the indispensable role of a tourist guide in shaping state’s tourism industry and positive impact their expertise has on visitors aspects.

Related Articles

On the occasion , Mrs Bengia Manna Sonam, Deputy Director(Tourism) made a  power point presentation on Arunachal Tourism, Tourist Circuit, PAP and ILP.

John Panye, former president ,APTOA exhaustively  spoke  on major tourist destination within ICR and Papumpare district.

Yomjum Yomgam, Tour Operator  briefly spoke about the career opportunities in Tourism industry and shared his personal experience as tour operator for past 20+ years.

Raj Basu, Advisor to Dept. Of Tourism, GoAp on Rural Tourism headed the technical session and through role playing he made it interactive as well as participatory for all trainees.

Tags
Last Updated: January 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp at Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp at Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor participates in NIT Convocation

Arunachal: Governor participates in NIT Convocation

Arunachal: Concerted efforts needed to make APPSC a vibrant body, Says Col. Koj Tari

Arunachal: Concerted efforts needed to make APPSC a vibrant body, Says Col. Koj Tari

Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

Arunachal: Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the driving force for every Indian, says Arunachal Governor

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the driving force for every Indian, says Arunachal Governor

Arunachal: Training Programme on Meta Small Business Academy Certification held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Training Programme on Meta Small Business Academy Certification held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted on 'Soft Skill Development Program'

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted on ‘Soft Skill Development Program’

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Celebrated at DNGC, Itanagar

Arunachal: World AIDS Day Celebrated at DNGC, Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein holds discussions on key budget schemes for cultural enrichment initiatives

Arunachal: Chowna Mein holds discussions on key budget schemes for cultural enrichment initiatives

Arunachal- Governor graces the 21st Convocation of RGU

Arunachal- Governor graces the 21st Convocation of RGU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button