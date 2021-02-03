Arunachal tops in India with 99.61% COVID recovery- Libang salutes team

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh with a recovery rate of 99.61 per cent has topped among 28 states across India in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, said Health & Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang.

Saluting the Team Arunachal spirit reflected by one and all, particularly health team and frontline workers, Libang told this editor that this milestone would not have been possible without the whole hearted cooperation of the people.

“As health is wealth, our government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu has attached top priority to health sector and all possible steps were taken to defeat the killer virus,” he said, adding the COVD-19 vaccination has been going across the state and continue till last man is inoculated.

When asked about allocation in ensuring state Budget, he said that appreciably Rs. 35,000 crore have been allocated for COVID-19 vaccine in Union Budget to set an example. You would know when the state Budget would be presented soon,” he said.

H&FW secretary Dr P Parthiban equally lauded the health team, saying this credit goes to everyone from top to bottom, those involved in the fight. “This is an example as we all stood united against the virus for which present new case is almost nil,” he said with conviction.

Arunachal Pradesh till Wednesday recorded total 16,828 COVID-19 cases with 16,762 recoveries and 56 deaths (0.33%), state surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.