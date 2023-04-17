ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tomka Tali, HGB of Siru Tali Passes Away

He was a great orator, social Reformer and philanthropist person and his death is a great and irreparable loss to ur Lodu Ao Welfare Society in particular,

Last Updated: April 17, 2023
1 minute read
NAHARLAGUN-  Tomka Tali, HGB  of village Siru Tali , West Siang District passed away after battling for ailment at Hema Hospital recently. He was a great orator, social Reformer and philanthropist person and his death is a great and irreparable loss to ur Lodu Ao Welfare Society in particular, KKWS and Galo society in general as Good memories and works left behind by him will always be cherished and preserved by society members he was a strong protective pillar in protecting Tradition and practice as Gaon Burah of Siru Tali village but had his voice in Kamba Administrative Circle as responsible a senior member.

 Lt. Tomka Tali had dutifully and sincerely served fellow members of Society by holding many posts in the past. He was appointed as Goan Burah Panchayat Member for 3 consecutive from 1975-1981 terms for a span of 9 years. Appointed as Goan Burah on 1st August 1995 and  as Head Goan Burah on 7th July 2006 to till death.

He also was a great practitioner/ preserver of Traditional Culture and Rituals as such he has  record of performing Togu Ritual ( Highest Ritual of Galo Tribe)

He sacrificed 10 Mithuns ( Doryi Togu) for 5 times in the year 1974 , 1984, 1994, 2002 2021 and 5 ( five Mithun) for (1) one time in the year 1979.

He is survived by two wives namely Smty Marge Ronya Tali, and Smty Mame Yinyo Tali and is survived by 6 ( six) sons namely Shri Kape Tali, Shri Ketar Tali, Shri Kojum Tali, Shri Kali Tali,  Shri Kenga Tali, Shri Kagam Tali and 5 (five) daughters namely, Smty Kayi Tali, Smty Kabar Tali Likar, Smty Kal Tali Ronya, Miss Kasum Tali, Smty Karu Tali Jillen.

The President Lodu Ao Welfare Society Shri Lava Potom and Adv. Romjir Rakshap, General Secretary LAWS have expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family members  and said that passing away of older genre of people who are well versed in culture, oral literature and folklores are said things to happen and stressed on recording rich history send down by them.

