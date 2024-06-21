Arunachal: Toko Telyi Becomes First Arunachali Selected for Bharatendu Natya Academy

ITANAGAR- In a historic achievement, Toko Telyi has become the first individual from Arunachal Pradesh to be selected for the prestigious Bharatendu Natya Academy, one of India’s leading institutions for dramatic arts. This remarkable milestone not only brings immense pride to the state but also underscores the rich cultural talent emerging from the region.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate Telyi, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Toko Telyi on being the first Arunachali selected for the prestigious Bharatendu Natya Academy! Your remarkable achievement brings immense pride and joy to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes for your future endeavors and continued success.”

People congratulating Telyi on social media saying “ Telyi is an honest, hardworking and disciplined actor who understands the importance of time. He is an actor who understands the depths of the art and practices continuously to reach that depth. He very well understand this truth “ hard work and success are two sides of the same coin”.

The Kamsa Dramatics Society Celebrated the Toko Telyi achievement, and stated that “ Toko Telyi has been selected as the first Arunachali member to join the esteemed two-year program at Bharatendu Natya Academy, one of India’s top theatre institutes. This achievement fills our society with immense pride and happiness. Congratulations to Telyi on this significant milestone” !

Meanwhile, As Toko Telyi embarks on this new journey, the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh stands behind him, celebrating his success and wishing him the very best for his future endeavors at the Bharatendu Natya Academy.