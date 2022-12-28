Arunachal: TMWS condoles demise of Tsering Phuntso

TUTING- The officials and members of Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS), of Memba community expressed sadden and deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of Tsering Phuntso, President of Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS) who unfortunately died in a road accident on 25th December 2022 near Mosing village under Tuting Sub-Division, Upper Siang District.

In a press statement, Tenzing Nima, Secretary Information & Publicity of TMWS informed that “ Late Tsering Phuntso, age 53 years is survived by wife, 3 sons and 1 daughter was serving as Block Education Officer (BEO) in the department of education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh and was the first president of TMWS and also served in various social organization like Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum, Cheme Yangsang Pemakod Welfare Society and World Pemakod Welfare Society in various capacity in the field of social activities and rendered his valuable service to the people of Tuting Sub-Division during his long associated with different social activities in the state”.

Also Read- BJP team visit Kepang La near Gelling

He was the great visionary community based organisation leader of memba community who contributes lots for all round development in the areas will be always remembered by the people of Upper Siang District in particular and state of Arunachal Pradesh as whole.

We have been associated with him from his childhood and seen him from close range and found him worthy of admiration and he was the man of practical, simple and down-to-earth who can adjust to any situation, and who mingles freely with people, earning respect and admiration from friends and foe alike. He was truly a man of masses. He reads and understands the minds of the masses, and therefore communicates well with them in all the time.

Also Read- Sagalee Block Congress celebrated INC Foundation Day

His untimely demise is a great loss for the people of Tuting Sub-Division. His untimely departure has created a vacuum in his family as well as in the society and the State. We the people of the state have lost a renowned social worker, perfect gentlemen, visionary community leader who dedicated his life for the welfare of people of the Tuting Sub-Division under Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh. He will be always remembered by the people of the Arunachal Pradesh for his humble nature and honesty.

The Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS) prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows enough strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them.