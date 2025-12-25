Arunachal: Tirap Students Head to Gujarat on Integration Tour

KHONSA- Under the Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles has organised a National Integration Tour for students from Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A total of 11 students from the area of responsibility of the Khonsa Battalion are participating in the tour, which is scheduled from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026. During the tour, the students will attend the 26th Rashtra Katha Shivir organised by the Shri Vedic Mission Trust at village Pransla in Rajkot district of Gujarat.

The tour was formally flagged off on December 25, 2025, from Deomali by Wanki Lowang, Minister of Geology, Mining and Minerals, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Officials of Assam Rifles and representatives of the local administration were also present during the flag-off ceremony.

According to Assam Rifles officials, the initiative is aimed at inculcating a sense of nationalism and fostering national integration by exposing youth from the North Eastern region to India’s cultural heritage and developmental progress.

The programme is designed to provide students with opportunities to interact with people from different regions of the country, helping them gain a broader perspective on social harmony, unity and cultural diversity.

The National Integration Tour also seeks to positively channel the energy and potential of local youth and discourage them from falling into substance abuse and insurgent activities by promoting constructive engagement and awareness.

The Assam Rifles stated that the organisation remains committed to the holistic development of youth in the North East and to strengthening peace, harmony and unity in the region through such outreach initiatives.