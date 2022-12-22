ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Tirap Police apprehends 2 drug peddlers with brown sugar

A case under NDPS act registered at Khonsa PS and investigation on to trace the source and destination.

December 22, 2022
KHONSA- The Anti Drugs Squad ( ADS ) of Tirap Police apprehended two drug peddlers with approximate  71 gms of suspected brown sugar, said SP Tirap.

On the intervening night of 21/12/2022 – 22/12/2022 the Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police got a tip off from reliable sources that drug peddlers are coming from Longding side in a grey colour Bolero with suspected brown sugar.

Immediately without wasting time, the ADS Tirap Police led by Togum Gongo,DySP(HQ) Khonsa and SI Bukam Mossang alongwith PS Khonsa staffs set up naka/MCP at various suspected location under the close supervision of Kardak Riba, SP Tirap.

The team intercepted the suspected vehicle late night with two suspected drug peddlers on board.

The vehicle was searched thoroughly in the presence of town magistrate Khonsa, Dr Ripi Doni and two independent witnesses. Five nos of plastic soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing approximate 71 gms was recovered from near the gear box of the vehicle. The peddlers have tried their best to conceal the drugs but couldn’t escape from the clutches of Tirap Police.

After observing all the legal formalities both the drug peddlers were arrested namely. They recognised as Nokthom Wangsu, (420) resident of Hualam village and Sanphua Wangsu (26), resident of chasa village.

A case under NDPS act registered at Khonsa PS and investigation on to trace the source and destination.

December 22, 2022
