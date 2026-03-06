Arunachal: Tirap DC Visits Deomali Rehab Centre

DEOMALI- The District Level NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) Committee, headed by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran, visited the Wellness Counselling Centre in Deomali on March 6 to review rehabilitation efforts and interact with individuals undergoing treatment.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner was accompanied by Superintendent of Tax and Excise Monica Lowang Medam and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Randang Khomrang. The officials interacted with 17 inmates currently undergoing rehabilitation at the centre.

Addressing the inmates, the deputy commissioner encouraged them to complete the full course of treatment and counselling. He emphasised the importance of changing their mindset and adopting a healthier lifestyle to lead normal and productive lives after recovery.

The DC also advised the inmates to stay away from negative influences, including drug-addicted individuals and harmful social environments, once they reintegrate into society.

Earlier in the day, the deputy commissioner, along with SDPO Randang Khomrang, Assistant Commissioner Indira Thomuong Riba, District Horticulture Officer Tagom Ronya, and Circle Officer of Soha Toko Kacha, conducted an inspection of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown at Deomali.

The team reviewed the overall condition of the building and assessed the storage facilities and functioning of the godown to ensure proper maintenance and management.

Officials said the visits form part of the district administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen monitoring of rehabilitation programmes and ensure that essential public infrastructure and services are maintained effectively.