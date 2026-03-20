Arunachal: Tirap Cracks Down on LPG, Fuel Price Violations

KHONSA- A joint inspection was conducted in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 20 to check hoarding, black marketing, and price manipulation of essential petroleum products, including LPG, Motor Spirit (MS), and High-Speed Diesel (HSD).

The inspection was carried out by the district administration in coordination with multiple departments, including Food and Civil Supplies, Police, and Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs. The initiative aimed to ensure fair distribution practices and prevent irregularities in the supply chain of essential commodities.

The inspection team was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Khonsa, Namneet Singh, Other officials present included Bompi Kadu, District Food and Civil Supplies Officer; C.K. Insha from the Food and Civil Supplies Department; Bomiyir Dirchi, APCS, In-charge of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs; along with personnel from the police department.

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During the exercise, officials visited markets, commercial establishments, LPG agencies, and petrol pumps across the district. The team examined stock registers, sales records, and pricing practices to verify compliance with existing government regulations.

Authorities placed particular emphasis on identifying irregularities such as unauthorised storage, diversion of fuel supplies, and attempts at price manipulation. Officials also engaged with traders and consumers, highlighting the need for transparency and adherence to prescribed norms in the sale and distribution of petroleum products.

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The district administration reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer interests and maintaining accountability in the distribution system. It warned that strict legal action would be initiated against individuals or establishments found involved in hoarding, black marketing, or unfair pricing practices.

Officials further indicated that similar inspections will continue as part of ongoing efforts to ensure market discipline and uninterrupted supply of petroleum and LPG products. The move comes amid broader concerns over global energy supply fluctuations, which can have downstream effects on local availability and pricing.