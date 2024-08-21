Arunachal: Tirap, Changlang & Longding District Toppers of Class X & XII felicitated

ITANAGAR– The Department of DoTCL hosted the first-ever felicitation ceremony for the class X and XII toppers from Govt schools of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh on August 21, 2024 in Itanagar. Held at the D.K. Auditorium Hall, APLA, the programme was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as its Chief Guest.

Addressing the students present in the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister cited his delight over the outstanding performance of the young achievers. He noted that receiving recognition from elders for one’s handwork and dedication must be taken as a form of blessing, and encouraged the young minds to pursue greater excellence in their future endeavors.

He emphasised on the Govt’s commitment to nurture the youths by taking active measures toward enhancing and upholding excellence in academics as well as in the field of sports, art & culture, and so on. Mein noted that the GoAP is undertaking initiatives for training and equipping their local youths from an early age onward, which will prepare them to compete in the modern era at par with peers from across the Nation as well as the world.

Also Read- Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Mein exhorted the youths to pursue their dreams with sincerity and hard work saying tha We want our children to grow to the fullest of their abilities and accomplish many successes in life. We aspire them to excel in all fields – whether in sports, academics, music, theatre, or any other area of interest.

The event was also attended by Minister of DoTCL, Environment & Forest, Geology, Mining & Minerals, Wangki Lowang, Advisor to Minister Environment & Forest, Wanglin Lowangdong, Advisor to Minister of DoTCL & Transport, Chakat Aboh, Secretary DoTCL Ranphoa Ngowa (IFS) and others.