Arunachal: Tirap Art and Literature Exhibition 2026 Concludes

KHONSA- The Tirap Art and Literature Exhibition 2026 concluded on Sunday after three days of cultural and creative activities in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. The exhibition, held from January 9 to 11, was organised by the Tirap Institute of Research, Art, Literature, and Philosophy (TIRAP).

The three-day event featured a wide range of programmes, including fine arts displays, photography exhibitions, book exhibitions, poetry readings, storytelling sessions, panel discussions, and folk as well as contemporary musical performances. The exhibition aimed to provide a platform for artistic expression and encourage dialogue around literature and culture in the region.

Artists, writers, students and members of the public participated in the event, reflecting growing interest in creative and literary activities in Tirap. Organisers said the exhibition helped promote local talent while also contributing to the preservation of cultural narratives and traditions.

TIRAP was founded by Wanggo Socia, a writer and social activist from Khonsa village, with the objective of creating opportunities for artists and literary voices in the district. The organisers described the exhibition as an important milestone for the institute and a step towards strengthening Tirap’s cultural ecosystem.

According to the organisers, the response from participants and visitors highlighted an increasing appreciation for art and literature in the region. They said such initiatives play a role in fostering cultural exchange and encouraging creative engagement among young people and the wider community.

The organising committee expressed gratitude to the artists, writers, volunteers and attendees whose participation contributed to the successful conclusion of the exhibition.