Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra organized at Ziro

ZIRO- The Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Ziro in collaboration with the District Administration of Lower Subansiri District organized a Grand Tiranga Yatra here today

The patriotic event was organized on the eve of Independence Day to instill a sense of national pride and unity among the citizens of the District. The event not only highlighted the spirit of patriotism but also showcased the coordinated efforts of the university, district administration and local law enforcement agencies.

The Tiranga Yatra was flagged-off at the District Secretariat by local MLA Hage Appa in presence of DC Vivek H.P, IGTAMSU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sidharth Shankar and Registrar Prasant Roy.

The event saw active participation of nearly 300 students from IGTAMSU accompanied by their faculty members. The participants, dressed in white and carrying the national flag, marched with enthusiasm and pride. The participation of students was particularly significant as it provided them with an opportunity to engage with the broader community and express their love for the nation.

Several officers from the District Administration also participated in the Yatra, further demonstrating the unity between the government and educational institutions in fostering national pride.

The Tiranga Yatra followed a pre-determined route that covered key areas of Ziro, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with the local community. The rally was characterized by a vibrant display of patriotism with participants waving the national flag and chanting slogans in honor of the nation.

The route was carefully chosen to pass through prominent locations, including major roads, marketplaces, and residential areas. This ensured that the Yatra was seen and heard by a large number of local residents.

The event was recorded using drones, which provided aerial footage of the rally. This innovative approach of documenting the event offered unique perspectives and captured the scale and enthusiasm of the participants.