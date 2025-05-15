Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra Held in Tezu

TEZU – In a striking show of national pride and collective solidarity, Tezu witnessed a spirited Tiranga Yatra, with hundreds of residents participating in a rally adorned with the Indian tricolour and echoing with patriotic chants.

The event was led by MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, along with Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo, Superintendent of Police Thutan Jamba, various Heads of Departments, PRI members, Gaon Buras, and citizens from all walks of life.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mohesh Chai condemned the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, blamed on Pakistan-backed elements, and expressed unwavering support for Operation Sindoor.

Viral Video: BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya Sparks Controversy by Using Tricolor to Wipe Nose During Tiranga Yatra

“From this frontier region of Arunachal Pradesh, we send a strong message—we stand with our soldiers and are ready to defend our land’s peace and prosperity,” he declared.

DC K.N. Damo emphasized the historical patriotism of Lohit’s people, calling the Yatra a powerful statement of national commitment and unity, especially significant for a border state like Arunachal Pradesh. “Our youth must understand the value of freedom and the cost at which it comes,” he added.

Also Read- Massive Rs 14 Crore Loan Scam Uncovered at Roing Apex Bank

The Tiranga Yatra was more than a march—it was a symbol of resolve, a tribute to the armed forces, and a testament to Arunachal’s unwavering patriotism.