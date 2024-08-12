Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra, cycle rally held for Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in Tawang

TAWANG- The commander of Tawang brigade Brigadier VS Rajput and Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang jointly flagged off a Tiranga Yatra, cycle rally from DC office premises this morning. The participants in the yatra included member cyclists of Monduro cycling association and ITBP jawans.

The important attendees in event included SP Tawang DW Thongon, Adl. DC headqarters Sang Khandu, Dy Commandant ITBP Regi PD, other senior officers from army civil and para military forces and general public.

Commander VS Rajput in his address on the occasion said that the youths are future of our country and congratulated them on participating in the har ghar tiranga campaign cycle rally. He said that it is the fundamental responsibility of every citizen to contribute for the cause of nation building.

The freedom which we got today is the result of sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters and we have to safeguard this independence he added.

He said that through this celebration of Har ghar tiranga we have to spread the message across the globe that Tawang is not only a district of Arunachal Pradesh but the crown of mother India.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang administered Har ghar tiranga pledge to the members present in the event and later felicitated all the participants of cycle rally tiranga yatra with certificate of participation.

The route of the cycle rally included giant buddha statue, Tawang War memorial, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium, new market to Tawang monastery ultimately culminating in DC office,where DC Tawang flagged in the rally.