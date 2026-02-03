Arunachal: Time Extension Likely for Women’s Hostel Project in Yupia

YUPIA- A district-level committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tame Yajum on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the Working Women’s Hostel at Yupia to assess physical progress, construction quality, and related infrastructure issues.

The hostel project is being implemented under the Department of Women and Child Development, with the Water Resources Department (WRD) serving as the executing agency. The total approved cost of the project stands at ₹7.23 crore.

During the inspection, the committee observed that the overall quality of construction of the G+2 building was satisfactory. However, it noted that completion of the project within the originally stipulated eight-month timeframe would not be feasible. The committee assessed that the initial target of completing the project by March would be impractical given the current pace of work.

Officials assessed the physical progress of the project at approximately 52 per cent, while financial progress was reported to be proportionate with the execution of ongoing works.

The committee also discussed parking-related concerns. It explored the possibility of utilising a nearby garage area to address parking needs and noted that a vacant patch of land behind the construction site, currently under illegal encroachment, could be reclaimed and developed to provide adequate parking facilities for the hostel.

ADC Tame Yajum directed the executing agency to maintain construction quality at all stages of work and assured that the matter of time extension would be taken up with higher authorities to facilitate proper and durable completion of the project.

The inspection team included Circle Officer (Headquarters) Mary P Bui, Executive Engineers from the Public Works Department and WRD, Deputy Director and officials of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Assistant Commissioner Bengia Yakar, and other district officials.