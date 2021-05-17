Arunachal: Tika Utsav ‘COVID-19 Vaccination’ launches in Tawang

TAWANG- Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, launched the Tika utsav, COVID-19 Vaccination for 18-44 years at Khandro Drowa Tsangmo District Hospital Vaccination site this morning. The launching session was attended by DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, MS Dr N.Namshum and other senior Doctors and officers. The vaccines for 18-44 years will be available in the afternoon from 18th may while those with 45 years and above can get their vaccine in the morning session informed Vaccine nodal officer Dr.Namgey Dakpa.

Later MLA along with DC inspected the ongoing works in IPD and interacting with Doctors in the conference hall of KDS district Hospital Tsering Tashi said that entire Tawang has been declared as containment zone and , if any one is having Flu like symptoms, they should come forward for testing, because early detection can save lives, and with combined efforts we have to prevent further spread of the virus. He appreciated the dedication and service being provided by the healthcare workers, encouraged the doctors to work more sincerely. Though the workload is heavy and number of cases are increasing but we should keep working and try to give our best he added.

During interaction Medical Superintendent Dr N.Namshum and other senior doctors placed their suggestions and other requirements in the hospital specially an emergency well equipped ambulance. Speaking to the doctors DC Tawang said we should take the criticism in good spirit, and not to be demoralized because of blames being given to healthcare workers. Keep on doing your duties seriously and sincerely.

DSO(IDSP) Dr Sangey Thinley, taking part in the discussion said that containment declared for fourteen days may not be sufficient, since incubation period of the virus is also 10-14 days and within this period if we couldn’t isolate every person infected than it will keep on transmitting.