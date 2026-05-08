Arunachal: Tiger Returns to D’Ering WLS After Two Decades

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The presence of a Royal Bengal Tiger in D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary has been confirmed through camera trap evidence, marking the species’ return to the protected area after nearly two decades.

Forest officials said the photographic evidence was obtained during the latest phase of systematic wildlife surveys conducted in the sanctuary with technical support from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE).

According to officials, forest personnel and frontline staff had documented indirect signs of tiger movement over the past year. Multiple rounds of monitoring and camera trapping were undertaken to verify these observations scientifically. While earlier efforts did not yield photographic confirmation, the surveys continued with increased intensity.

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The latest camera trap images conclusively established the tiger’s presence in the landscape, officials said. The surveys also recorded the critically endangered Chinese Pangolin and the endangered Hispid Hare, both considered rare and elusive species associated with grassland ecosystems.

Divisional Forest Officer Kempi Ete described the development as a significant moment for the sanctuary and its conservation efforts.

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“The return of the tiger after nearly two decades reflects the resilience of the ecosystem and the cumulative impact of sustained conservation efforts on the ground,” Ete said. She added that the achievement was the result of coordinated work by forest officials, frontline staff, Eco-Development Committees and community-based organisations supporting conservation initiatives in the area.

Officials said the confirmed presence of a tiger indicates the ecological health of the sanctuary’s riverine and grassland ecosystems, as apex predators are widely regarded as indicators of habitat integrity.

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Rajkamal Goswami, who leads biodiversity and bio-resource conservation initiatives for ATREE in Arunachal Pradesh, said the photographic evidence highlighted the long-term conservation work undertaken in the sanctuary.

He also emphasised the importance of collaborative conservation initiatives involving research institutions and local communities, and called for greater support for scientific monitoring and habitat protection in the sanctuary, which is the only protected area in Arunachal Pradesh dominated primarily by riparian grasslands.

The Forest Department stated that it would continue to strengthen habitat protection, scientific monitoring and community-led conservation efforts aimed at ensuring long-term wildlife survival in the landscape.

Meanwhile, Oken Tayeng said the return of the tiger was a positive indicator of the improving ecosystem in the sanctuary. Tayeng, who had initiated a proposal for rhino reintroduction in the sanctuary with the state government, said the tiger’s presence could also enhance eco-tourism prospects and create employment opportunities for youths in nearby villages.

The proposal for rhino reintroduction in the sanctuary had earlier been included in the state budget by Pema Khandu as part of efforts to develop the sanctuary into a major biodiversity and eco-tourism destination.