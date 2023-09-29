Arunachal: Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title with a thrilling super over win

RONO HILLS- In a nail-biting cricket finale that had fans on the edge of their seats, the Tissa Thunderbolts emerged victorious over the Tissa Undisputed in a dramatic super over at the Rajiv Gandhi University’s B.Ph.Ed ground, marking the culmination of Tissa Premiere League season-2. This win was a sweet déjà vu for the Thunderbolts, who had clinched last year’s championship as well.

The intense clash concluded with both teams’ level at a score of 165 runs. To break the deadlock, the championship was decided in a thrilling super over, comprising a solitary over where the Undisputed set a target of 9 runs. In an electrifying display of skill, the Thunderbolts managed to surpass the target in just 4 balls.

Imar Bam, a student of Physical Education representing the Thunderbolts, was named the ‘Man of the Match,’ while the title of ‘Man of the Series’ and ‘Highest Run Scorer’ went to Pranab Phukan, an M Sc Maths student from the Undisputed team.

The accolade for the ‘Highest Wicket Taker’ went to Kulenso Pul, the Thunderbolt’s captain and a research scholar at the Commerce department, and the ‘Karbonn Kamal Catch’ was awarded to Yuhey Chikro, a research scholar in physical education, also from the Thunderbolts.

The prestigious title of the ‘Discipline Team of the T-10 Tournament’ was claimed by the Tissa Super Sixers.

At the TPL-2023 closing ceremony, Gora Rikam, General Secretary of the All Nyishi Students’ Union, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, Rikam underscored the pivotal role that sports play in molding not only individuals but also communities and societies.

He emphasized that sports serve as a powerful tool to unite people, breaking down barriers and fostering a sense of belonging. He passionately advocated for increased investment in sports infrastructure and opportunities, ensuring that every corner of Arunachal Pradesh had access to quality sporting facilities.

Highlighting the values of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship, he encouraged young athletes to not only excel on the field but also to carry these principles into all aspects of life.

He commended the Tissa Premiere League and similar initiatives for promoting these values and nurturing the next generation of leaders and role models.

Rikam closed his speech by reiterating his commitment to supporting sports development in the region and expressed hope that Arunachalee athletes would continue to shine on the national and international stage, making their state and community proud.

In a gesture of solidarity, Suraj Tayam, President of the Itanagar Cricket Club, attended as a Guest of Honor and commended the research scholars for their dedication in organizing the tournament. Tayam pledged support from his club to the Tissa Cricket Club, emphasizing the need for more such events to unearth talented athletes in the state.

He expressed hope that Arunachalee youths would one day represent the state in prestigious tournaments like IPL and BCCI events, bringing pride to the region. Tayam also underscored the vital role of the sports department in coordinating and facilitating such sporting endeavors.

Another Guest of Honor, Tadar Baro, Former ANSU Spokesperson, likened RGU to a “mini-Arunachal” and urged research scholars to continue spearheading sports activities that hold Pan-Arunachal significance.

Hostel Chairman Nabo Perme also shared valuable insights, highlighting the tradition of the TPL being annually organized by the research scholars of Tissa Halls of Residence. Perme emphasized the significance of such initiatives in fostering camaraderie among scholars and enhancing the university’s sports culture.

The winners, along with the recipients of individual awards, were honored with trophies, cash prizes, and medals during the ceremony.

This year’s TPL-2023 was organized under the dedicated leadership of Kulenso Pul, with Alipso Pul serving as the Secretary and Tash Appralo as the Organizer.

Among others, AAPSU Border cell member Arun Sangdo, Former ANSU Education Secretary Ame Natung, RGURSF General Secretary Nima Dorjee, RGUSU General Secretary Kigo Rakshap, RGUSU VP Ravi Yangda, NSURGU President Tai Taniang and students from various departments of the university filled the stands, adding to the electric atmosphere of the thrilling final match.