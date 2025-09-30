Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

ITANAGAR- In a major breakthrough for peace and stability in Arunachal Pradesh, three cadres of the banned United Tani Army (UTA) — including a woman — surrendered before state police headquarters in Itanagar on Tuesday.

The cadres were identified as Jonali Basumutary (self-styled corporal), Jummik Riba (self-styled lieutenant & finance secretary), and Sengseng Thowmoung (self-styled major & area commander for eastern Arunachal). They formally laid down arms in the presence of Home & Border Affairs Minister Mama Natung, his advisor Mutchu Mithi, and DGP Anand Mohan.

Minister Natung hailed the move as proof of the government’s success in persuading insurgents to return to mainstream society. “This is a proud moment for Arunachal. We are committed to peace and will continue encouraging misguided youth to choose books and jobs over guns,” he said.

Also Read- Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

The government has assured surrendered cadres rehabilitation support, including free higher education, financial aid, and facilities at the Bishmaknagar Rehabilitation Camp in Lower Dibang Valley.

This latest surrender raises the total to five UTA cadres who have voluntarily laid down arms in 2025, alongside seven others arrested during operations this year, including four on September 17 linked to extortion and opposition to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

The UTA, formed in December 2024 as the armed wing of the NSCT and banned earlier this year, has been active in extortion, recruitment drives, and opposing hydropower projects while demanding a separate “Taniland” for Tani tribes.

Arunachal Pradesh’s counter-insurgency and rehabilitation measures have shown results, with 30+ insurgents reintegrated since January 2025. Authorities urged remaining members to surrender and contribute to the state’s growth and peace.