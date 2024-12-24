Arunachal: Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

PASIGHAT- Three poachers were held for killing a sambar deer recently inside the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo arrested the poachers, the Divisional Forest Officer of DEMWS, Kenpi Ete, said.

The poachers, identified as Mibom Perme and Doping Taying, were from Borguli village in the Mebo subdivision of the district on December 20. The third poacher identified as Toni Perme was arrested on Tuesday, she said.

Ete said the poachers entered the sanctuary using a machine boat and shot the animal using a single-barrel gun in an isolated pocket under Borguli Wildlife Range.

She said the accused were booked under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and section 25 1(B) of the Arms Act, 1959.

The seized articles were handed over to the police and a FIR has been registered at Mebo police station, she said.

Sambar deer is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, of 1972.

The DFO said stringent action as per the provisions of the Wildlife Act will be taken against any person involved in hunting or abetment of hunting inside the sanctuary.

The informers will be rewarded, she said.