Arunachal: Three NSCN-K Militants Held in Tirap

KHONSA- In a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs, personnel of the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehended three alleged insurgents linked to the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi faction) in Wancho Colony area of Khonsa in Tirap district.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals identified as Wingan Agan (33), Jhonny Riba (21), and Rajapeyu Khechan Khetey (30), all reportedly associated with the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi faction).

Security forces recovered two 7.65 mm pistols along with magazines, nine live rounds of ammunition, and three mobile phones with SIM cards. In addition, three GPRN-related documents were seized during the operation.

Also Read- Naharlagun Salesman Murder Case: Two Convicted After 10 Years

A small quantity of suspected brown sugar, valued at approximately ₹500, was also recovered from the apprehended individuals.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the Arunachal Pradesh Police in Khonsa for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials said the operation reflects continued efforts by security forces to curb insurgent activities in Tirap district, which has witnessed periodic militancy-related incidents.

The joint action underscores ongoing coordination between central forces and state police in maintaining security and stability in the region.