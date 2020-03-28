Arunachal: Three IRBn personnel’s put under suspension-DGP

Itanagar

Three IRBn personnel’s deployed on law and order duty in Gumto Circle of Papum Pare district has been put under suspension and order issued for disciplinary proceeding against them. Said Director General of Police, R. P. Upadhyaya.

It must be mention here that ” a video goes viral on social media , wherein two security personnel are showing brutality against three innocent persons and one personnel is making video through his mobile is very unfortunate and unexpected”.

The incident takes place in Bihari Basti near Gumto Railway station in Papun Pare district. It is a sad incident. Police are trained to deal with the stress and those police personnel has done to those where there was no provocation from the other side and the personnel has beaten them brutally, said DGP.

PHQ has taken this act seriously and identified those personnel. All three has been put under suspension and departmental disciplinary proceeding has also been ordered. DGP said.

We are for the service of the people and for implementation of rule of law for the peace and tranquility and communal harmony in the society . DGP added.

He further appeal all section of society to obey the guidelines of health department, administration and remain at home as a safety measure and to remain safe from the spread of the deadly disease (Covid-19) in the state.