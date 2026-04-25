Arunachal: Three Injured as Tree Falls on Vehicle in Dibang

ANINI- Three persons were injured in an incident in Dibang Valley district on Friday after a tree, uprooted by high-velocity winds, fell on a moving vehicle, officials said.

The vehicle, a camper bearing registration number AR 21 1362, was struck during the incident. All three occupants sustained injuries and were brought to the District Hospital at around 3:40 PM for medical treatment.

The injured have been identified as Asiruddin Ali (35), Rajkumar (45), and Ashraf Ali (14). Among them, Asiruddin Ali sustained critical head injuries. After receiving initial treatment at the district hospital, he was referred to Dibrugarh at approximately 6:05 PM for advanced medical care.

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The other two injured—Rajkumar and Ashraf Ali—reportedly sustained minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Officials stated that the situation is being closely monitored by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the supervision of Bekir Nyorak. The administration ensured prompt medical response and timely referral of the critically injured patient.

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Authorities indicated that the incident highlights the risks associated with extreme weather conditions, particularly high-speed winds, in vulnerable regions. The district administration has maintained that all necessary measures are being taken to monitor the situation and ensure adequate response mechanisms remain in place.