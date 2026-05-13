Arunachal: Three Held in Deomali Anti-Drug Crackdown

DEOMALI- In what officials described as a major breakthrough in the ongoing campaign against narcotics and substance abuse, the Deomali Police Administration, in coordination with the Sub-Divisional Administration, conducted a series of operations leading to the arrest of three individuals in Tirap district.

According to officials, two suspected female drug peddlers — Smt. Mejhai Lowang (26) and Smt. Phampi Lowang (32), both residents of Namsang village — were apprehended from the CRPF Colony area in Deomali on May 11.

Police stated that the arrests were made as part of intensified anti-drug enforcement efforts being carried out in the region amid growing concerns over substance abuse.

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Based on the statements of the arrested accused persons, another raid was subsequently conducted at Udyog Colony in Deomali. During the operation, police recovered approximately 1.4 grams of suspected narcotic substances along with other incriminating materials from the residence of Shri Nokwang Thingnok, a resident of Old Doidam under Soha Circle in Tirap district.

Officials informed that Nokwang Thingnok was formally arrested on May 12 in connection with the case.

The operation was led by Officer-in-Charge of Deomali Police Station, Shri Wangke Ronrang (Inspector), assisted by Shri Ngalo Jilen (Sub-Inspector), along with Shri Toko Kacha, Circle Officer-cum-Town Magistrate of Deomali.

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Authorities stated that the operation forms part of continued efforts by the district administration and police department to combat the spread of narcotics and drug abuse in Tirap district and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sub-Divisional Administration and Police Administration of Deomali have appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in efforts to eliminate substance abuse and promote a safer social environment.