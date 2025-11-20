Arunachal: Three-Day Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival Begins

NAMSAI- The three-day Poi Pee Mau Tai 2120 Festival, marking the New Year of the Tai Khamti community, began in Namsai with traditional grandeur and cultural vibrancy. The opening ceremony featured processions, Tai art displays, folk dances, release of festival souvenirs, and traditional cuisine, celebrating the community’s distinct heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended greetings and described Poi Pee Mau Tai as an agro-religious festival rooted in renewal, peace, and cultural continuity. He said the event is more than a New Year observance — it marks the beginning of socio-cultural activities after the harvest season and unites Tai communities across the region.

Mein noted that the festival transforms Namsai annually, with pagodas illuminated, monks offering prayers, and villages filled with music, dance, sports, and exhibitions. He said the rituals represent “centuries of accumulated wisdom” and reflect the spiritual and cultural depth of the Tai Khamti community.

Seventy-eight villages, he shared, have sent youth groups to participate in dance performances, literary events, exhibitions, and competitions. He said such engagement strengthens cultural confidence among young people and reinforces the idea that culture is a living heritage.

The Deputy Chief Minister placed special emphasis on the participation of the Assam delegation, particularly Minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Bolin Chetia. Their presence, he said, reflects the enduring ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and provides strength to the Tai Khamti community. He added that Tai Phake and other Tai groups living across both states continue to act as cultural bridges.

Mein also highlighted the increasing international attention on Tai festivals, noting recent celebrations such as the International Sangken and International Kathina Civara Dana that brought in foreign participants. He described Poi Pee Mau Tai as a cultural gateway into Namsai, often called the “Land of the Golden Pagodas.”

He reiterated commitments towards making Namsai one of the cleanest districts and advancing river-rejuvenation initiatives under ‘Nadi Utsav’.

Speaking as the chief guest, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share a long history of fraternity and must continue working together for mutual progress. He described Namsai as a scenic district with strong tourism potential and praised its Buddhist communities for preserving and spreading the message of peace.

Hazarika acknowledged past boundary-related issues between the two states but said the efforts of Chief Ministers Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu have helped resolve most of them. He emphasized that the cultural bonds of the Northeast run deep and remain a source of strength for the region.

The inaugural day concluded with Tai Khamti dance performances, release of the festival souvenir, inauguration of traditional craft and cuisine stalls, and a community feast.