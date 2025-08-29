Sports

Arunachal: Three-Day National Sports Day Celebrations Begin at Tawang with Archery, Football & Community Spirit

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade Colonel M. Upadhyay, ..................

Last Updated: 29/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Three-Day National Sports Day Celebrations Begin at Tawang with Archery, Football & Community Spirit

TAWANG- The serene hills of Tawang echoed with cheer and applause as the three-day National Sports Day celebrations began today at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium. Organized by the Department of Sports, Tawang, in collaboration with the Tawang District Archery Association and the Tawang Cycling Association, the event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Deputy Commander of Tawang Brigade Colonel M. Upadhyay, representatives from Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, Jt. Secretary Sherap, and Presidents/Secretaries of major sports associations of the district. Public leader Ngawang Tenzin, sports enthusiasts, and a large number of local residents also attended.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrest Man Who Shot Minor, Firearm Recovered

In her inaugural speech, DC Angmo applauded the efforts of local sports associations for engaging the youth in constructive sporting activities. She encouraged young athletes to pursue sports with passion, stressing the values of discipline, teamwork, and character-building. Special appreciation was given to budding archers for keeping alive the rich cultural tradition of archery.

District Sports Officer Sange Tsering highlighted the significance of National Sports Day and paid homage to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is celebrated nationwide. He announced a series of upcoming events, including a cycling rally from the Giant Buddha statue, along with various competitions until August 31, 2025.

Arunachal: Three-Day National Sports Day Celebrations Begin at Tawang with Archery, Football & Community Spirit

The opening ceremony began with floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand and the lighting of ceremonial lamps. Young archers, trained under professional guidance, were gifted tracksuits before competing in the highly anticipated archery tournament.

Archery Competition Results:

Sub-Junior Category

  •  1st: Tsering Wangchu
  • 2nd: Tenzin Dondup
  • 3rd: Tenzin Dorjee

Junior Category

  •  1st: Tsering Dorjee
  •  2nd: Tenzin Dondup
  •  3rd: Koncho Drema

Senior Category

  •  1st: Mr. Sonam
  •  2nd: Tashi Tsering
  •  3rd: Tenzin Lhendup

The competitions showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship, inspiring young athletes across the district.

The day concluded with a thrilling football match between DC-XI and the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) team, led by MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering. In a nail-biting contest, TDAA clinched victory 7–6.

The celebrations will continue for the next two days, featuring diverse sporting events aimed at promoting fitness, community spirit, and the enduring legacy of India’s sporting heroes.

Tags
Last Updated: 29/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal, Tingong Wangpan,  International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal’s Tingong Wangpan Strikes Gold at International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

Rising Star Hillang Yajik Puts Arunachal on Global Bodybuilding Map

Rising Star Hillang Yajik Puts Arunachal on Global Bodybuilding Map

Arunachal: United Naharlagun Cricket Club Wins Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025

Arunachal: United Naharlagun Cricket Club Wins Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025

Arunachal: EKSWCO Thanks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

Arunachal: EKSWCO Thanks Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for Ensuring Fair Trial for Weightlifter Sambo Lapung

Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

Arunachal: EKSWCO Urges Rijiju to Intervene in Weightlifter Sambo Lapung’s Exclusion from Commonwealth Squad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button