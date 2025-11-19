Arunachal: Three-Day DM Workshop Begins at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- A three-day Disaster Management Training on the theme “Community Volunteer” commenced on Wednesday at Himalayan University, Itanagar. The programme is being organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the District Administration and is hosted by the Department of Political Science, Himalayan University.

The inaugural session opened with a welcome address by Ms. Moromi Kabak, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) for the Itanagar Capital Region. She underscored the critical role of community volunteers in disaster preparedness and early warning dissemination, noting that community engagement forms the foundation of a robust disaster response system.

Registrar of Himalayan University, Mr. Vijay Triparthi, delivered the exhortation remarks. He emphasised the importance of disaster awareness within academic spaces and appreciated the collaborative effort between the university and the DDMA. Triparthi encouraged students and participants to utilise the training to build essential skills that contribute to reducing disaster risks in the region.

Designed as a hands-on capacity-building programme, the workshop will equip participants with practical training in disaster mitigation, emergency response, first aid, evacuation procedures and coordination mechanisms during both natural and human-induced disasters. Trainers from the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Hollongi, along with DDMA officials, will lead demonstrations and interactive sessions.

Students, faculty members and community volunteers participated actively on the first day, reflecting growing awareness and commitment towards creating a disaster-resilient society in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The workshop will continue over the next two days with intensive, scenario-based sessions aimed at strengthening the disaster management capabilities of local communities.